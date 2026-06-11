Mayor says Sean Reifel can have his old cop job back after Love Island USA, but there’s a catch

Why is the mayor beefing so hard with this man??

Sean Reifel quit his job as a cop to appear on Love Island USA, something the mayor was none too happy about about, but what’s his career plan now he’s been booted from the villa?

Well, according to TMZ the mayor has explained that Sean is welcome to his old job, but there’s a catch. He’ll have to start the hiring process completely from scratch again.

He claimed that the police department haven’t heard from Sean yet, but that if he does decided he wants to work there again he’ll have to reapply, and that the process will be the same as it would be for anyone else.

Sean quit his job after less than a year in order to join the cast, with both the mayor and the chief of police saying how “disappointed they are in him.”

According to local outlet WHTM, the mayor of Bethlehem, J William Reynolds commented: “Our police department spent a lot of time training. We paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy. We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year.”

He continued: “I never thought I’d see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer.”

Sean’s former boss, Police Chief Michelle Knott also spoke about his decision to quit the force to join the show, saying he thinks it’s a “bad look.”

Speaking to The Morning Call, Michelle explained: “I love Sean, he’s a good guy, he was a great officer, but I’m disappointed.”

He added that him leaving so suddenly was “extremely difficult”, saying: “We work so incredibly hard to try to recruit the best people we can to be part of the Bethlehem Police Department”, and that recruiting officers has become essential due to “manpower issues that we were experiencing on patrol as well as our vice unit.”

Michelle also clarified why Sean Reifel wouldn’t have been allowed to take a break from his job to go on Love Island USA rather than quit completely. He explained: “At this time, I don’t think there’d be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for ‘x’ amount of weeks to go on a television show when everyone’s hurting right now and overtime is being utilized to fill those gaps. Officers are getting burnt out. It’s just a bad look to me.”

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