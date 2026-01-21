Amid the Nicole Peltz drama, here’s everything Brooklyn Beckham’s exes have said about Victoria

Amid the truly incredible drama surrounding Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn, I was intrigued about what his previous exes thought about his mother.

Well, luckily for us they’ve all been very open about their honest thoughts about Victoria Beckham, so let’s see what they’ve all said.

Tallia Storm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TALLIA STORM (@talliastorm)



Tallia and Brooklyn dated around 14, with Tallia saying at the time that he was her “first love”, adding: “We were just 16. I was the first girl that had ever been spotted with Brooklyn.”

She recently addressed Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell statement Victoria Beckham in an interview with The Mirror, saying: “My first thought was, good for him. People have all heard a million stories over the years, and I just think, God bless Brooklyn for just coming out and sticking up for himself.

“I think he’s just had enough. I am 100 per cent Team Brooklyn. I think what that boy has gone through over all these years, in that Beckham ‘web’, as I call it, is a lot.

“It’s a lot on any person. So, good on him, saying, ‘enough is enough’. This is him taking back his power.”

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz and Brooklyn dated for four years from 2014 to 2018, so she would have been sure to spend a lot of time with Victoria Beckham.

And it seems she has nothing but positive things to say about her, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!: “She’s an amazing person, I really admire her work ethic. I love her, I love her line. As a family, they’re awesome!”

She explained that the Beckhams, “understand the travel, the sex scenes with random people, the crazy schedules.”

However, her tune changed slightly after a couple of years together when she reflected on their relationship in 2016, telling InStyle that dating someone as famous as Brooklyn was “horrible and weird.”

She added: “It creates a mass frenzy and they follow you in separate cars so you can’t just run around and share little silly and cute moments.”

Lexi Wood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lexi wood👼🏼 (@lexiwood)

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex girlfriend and Summer House star Lexi Wood has been very candid about her experience with Victoria and the rest of the Beckham family.

She appeared on The Viall Files podcast where she was asked about dating Brooklyn, saying: “It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to.

“Like, families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, like that are so close, travel together, live together, they do so much together.

She continued: “That mindset is that your family has your back, period. I do feel like those families are great.”

Lexi was also asked about how it felt dating the son of the “sexiest man alive,” with her responding: “I feel like he was just always Brooklyn’s dad. I feel like immediately I didn’t think anything of it.

“And then he just was his dad. They’re a beautiful family. Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.