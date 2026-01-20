People are convinced Brooklyn Beckham’s wife Nicola Peltz made ex Anwar Hadid cut family off

Nicola Peltz-Beckham and her husband, Brooklyn, are embroiled in a load of family drama. Brooklyn has shared a lengthy statement about his side of their feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and now, Nicola’s history with Anwar Hadid is coming up.

Turns out Nicola and Anwar dated from 2016 to 2018, and when their relationship ended, Nicola unfollowed the entire Hadid family. Yep, even Gigi and Bella Hadid. Reports suggest Yolanda Hadid, Anwar’s mother, offered support to Victoria amid the current family drama.

According to The Mirror, Yolanda reached out to Victoria on social media, who was said to be upset at the age difference between Nicola, who was 22, and Anwar, 18. She shared a love heart as Victoria said how David had “always been my knight in shining armour.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

A post on X has been going viral, which claims that “Brooklyn Beckham’s wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, and he also stopped talking to his parents. However, Yolanda denied this.

As it all resurfaces, Anwar posted a video to his Instagram that states: “I think a lot of people are frightened if they go away or disappear for a while. Everything will crumble, they’ll come back and there’s no place for them, I think being away was good for us all.”

In one interview, Nicola said of Anwar: ‘Honestly, he is an angel. He’s such an amazing person. He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They’re feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing.”

Kuthwa Brooklyn Beckham’s wife previously dated Anwar Hadid, and he also stopped talking to his parents. Yolanda said “Not on my watch”. I wonder — Sibo (@siboshy) January 13, 2026

Sources close to Nicola claim there’s no bad blood between her and the Hadids and that her unfollowing them was a natural thing to do when a relationship ends. But fans claimed Nicola caused tension in the Hadid home after Anwar allegedly stopped talking to his parents.

“Nicola is basically every boy mom’s nightmare from what I’m gathering,” said one person. Another said on X: “Yolanda and Victoria both like to be very hands-on, which puts Brooklyn in a position where he should support his wife.”

People are convinced that there’s been past tensions between Yolanda and Nicola, even though it’s known that they’re just distanced after their break-up, rather than feuding. And all of the speculation is coming purely from their followers, rather than any verified sources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEEPER (@anwarhadid)

Looking at Anwar’s following list, he’s still following his mother and sisters, so it doesn’t appear as though he’s cut them off, or at least if he was, is now back in touch with them. Reality Shrine has contacted Anwar and Nicola for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.