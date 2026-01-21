Drag Race winner reveals they’re SUING RuPaul, and is now calling for co-stars to do the same

Drag Race season two winner Tyra Sanchez has revealed their shocking plans to sue RuPaul and Michelle Visage, and are now calling for their former co-stars to do the same.

Tyra first announced her plans to take legal action against RuPaul Charles, Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, and production company World of Wonder two weeks ago.

The initial statement alleged: “Plaintiff James Ross (‘Ross’), professionally known as Tyra Sanchez, asserts claims against RuPaul Andre Charles (‘RuPaul’), Michelle Visage (‘Visage’), and World of Wonder Productions (‘WOW’) for intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.

“For over a decade, Defendants, acting collectively and in concert, have engaged in a pattern of conduct designed to discredit, disparage, and destroy Ross’s professional reputation, with reckless disregard for the truth and with the intent to incite hatred, harassment, and ostracisation within the entertainment industry and among the public.”

And now Tyra Sanchez is doubling down even further on her claims, and is now encouraging her Drag Race co-stars to join the case.

In their new statement, Tyra wrote: “Pursuant to counsel’s direction, I am notifying any former contestants who experienced similar mistreatment by RuPaul and World of Wonder that a class action lawsuit is moving forward.

“Silence will not halt this process; it will proceed with or without participation. Confidentiality will be maintained for those who step forward.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to World of Wonder for comment.

