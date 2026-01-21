Colleen finally reveals the heartbreaking real reason she and Matt divorced after Love Is Blind

It's the first time she's publicly spoken out about their split

Colleen has broken her silence for the first time since she and Matt announced their divorce after being married for four years after Love Is Blind.

The pair announced their split in May last year, releasing a joint statement announcing: “We’ve been separated for some time now and have [done] our best to work through everything privately and with care.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it’s been an emotional process for both of us.”

The statement continued: “We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we’ll always be grateful for the love and memories we’ve shared.

“There’s not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another. Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.”

Colleen appeared on AD’s What’s The Reality Podcast to speak out about their split.

Colleen revealed she and Matt had actually been split since November 2024, and waited six months to publicly announce

She explained that when she and Matt announced their split in May 2025, they hadn’t actually been together since November 2024.

As for why, Colleen admitted: “I was dealing through the process of the breakup for several months before I brought it to the public. am so glad that we did that and I would say that he would agree with that as well.”

As for whose idea it was, she replied it was both of their ideas, saying: “It was logistics in terms of the house because we lived together for those several months when we were separated.

“We just didn’t want to deal with all of that while we were dealing with our own chaos and sadness and heartbreak. I didn’t even want to have that in my eyesight.”

Colleen added: “We both agreed upon like, ‘Let’s not say anything until we are not living together.’ So the day that I left — the day I moved out — was the day that we announced.”

The day they publicly announced was the ‘saddest day’ of their lives

Collen explained that the day they announced their split was the “saddest day” of both her and Matt’s life because they “weren’t going to see each other anymore.”

She explained that it was one of the “hardest decisions” for her and Matt to accept the fact that their “relationship wasn’t working” and compared the heartbreak to that of if someone cheated.

Colleen realised they couldn’t work on their relationship anymore because nothing was working to help their relationship.

Colleen spoke out about the issues they had in their relationship leading up to the split

“I would say we were always up and down, it was never consistently high. I wouldn’t look at the big picture.”

Colleen also explained that they didn’t live together until after a year and a half after they got married. Neither of them felt they were in a rush to move in together, and agreed they needed to mature.

When they did move in together Colleen explained it was very easy as they spent so much time together already.

Colleen was asked whether the trust issues that Matt suffered from on the show impacted their relationship and decision to split.

Colleen responded that whilst she doesn’t think it was trust issues, she does think there were things Matt “should have dealt with” before coming onto Love Is Blind, and feels things were “taken out on her.”

She also added that she feels as though she’s trying to “protect him.” As for the issues of what they both wanted out of life, she explained that she valued “quality time” above all others and she wanted Matt to spend time with her and they never would.

“I would always initiate date night, and would have loved if he initiated. I want to be courted, and that was definitely lacking, especially towards the end of our relationship. We weren’t growing together, we weren’t working on it.”

Colleen revealed what the ‘breaking point’ between her and Matt was

“I would say we stayed at the lows for a long time, we tried everything, we did everything and when we felt we were at that moment of breaking we’d say, ‘no I still love you.’ We finally hit that point where it was just we can’t do this anymore.”

Colleen added that she felt as though the “clock was ticking” and she refused to have kids with Matt until she knew she was “absolutely in love” with Matt.

She was asked what the “saddest” moment of it all was, with Colleen saying that the moment they realised they were done and hugged each other that once they let go of that huge they’d also be letting go of the relationship.

Colleen explained that it wasn’t a relief in that moment that they’d split for her, saying all she felt was the extreme “weight of sadness.”

She also added that the divorce still isn’t finalised, and as such she doesn’t want to date other men yet out of respect for Matt.

