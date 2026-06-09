Yikes, Nick Cannon’s baby mama wrote her PhD dissertation about the impact of ‘absent fathers’

Specifically about those who 'have multiple children with different women'

Nick Cannon has 12 children overall with six different women, with one of them being Brittany Bell who he shares three children with. Brittany just got her PhD from Alliant University in Clinical Psychology, and as it turns out her final dissertation was about the “impact of absent Black fathers with multiple children on adult offspring.”

Brittany Bell (one of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas) just got her doctorate. Look what she did her dissertation on 😭 pic.twitter.com/va5Pyvgf9C — Shoobz (@shOoObz) June 8, 2026



The full title of her dissertation was “Black Fathering and the Experience of the Adult Child with Multiple Siblings from Different Women.” Her dissertation was uploaded to Scribd, with the question being “how does this affect adult children?” The subjects included were multiple siblings, same father and different mothers, according to her method notes.

Brittany wrote that the purpose of the dissertation was to:

“Explore lived experiences of adult males with Black fathers who have multiple children with different women. “Investigate impact of family dynamics on adult children with siblings in different homes. “Examine complex interactions between family structure, identity formation, and mental health. “Address gap in understanding intergenerational fatherhood behaviors in these family structures. “Contribute to understanding long-term impacts of these family structures on individuals and communities.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Bell (@missbbell)

So judging by the fact that her three children have nine other siblings from different women, it does very much seem like her dissertation was inspired by the dynamic she has with Nick Cannon, as he and Brittany Bell have been on and off again since 2015.

They welcomed their youngest child together in September 2022, but compared to some of Nick Cannon’s other baby mama’s, such as Bre Tiesi, he does seem a lot more absent on her Instagram. I’m not seeing any elaborately planned Valentine’s themed photoshoots here.

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