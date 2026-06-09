Actor who worked with Love Island USA’s Bryce has revealed what he’s really like in person

An actress who worked with Love Island USA’s Bryce has revealed what he’s really like in person. They were on set for Alabama Rose back in 2020, and six years on, she’s shared how it “feels like she’s watching one of her kids” and even said they became “good friends”.

The film came out two years later, in which professional actor Bryce played the role of Henry. Now, a fellow actor claiming to have worked with him has written on socials: “Ok guys I am watching the newest season of Love Island and it feels like I am watching one of my kids.”

She added: “In 2020, I was transported for a movie Alabama Rose filmed down here. And Bryce was on set. We became good friends. He is a sweetheart. I am so excited for him.” Aww, so it looks like Bryce is as lovely in real life as he comes across in the villa!

Someone else, who has mutual friends with him in Los Angeles, wrote: “Bryce and I have mutual friends in LA and he’s always been nice the handful of times I’ve seen him. Kind of wrote him off as a fb at first but he’s chill.” Sorry, is there anything wrong with this man?

The budget for Alabama Rose was $350K, while Bryce has also featured as a stranger in four episodes of The Third Eye: Major Arcana in 2024, and The Other Two in 2019, as a Guy At Urinal. His main job though, is working as a producer and DJ at the moment.

He’s claimed in the villa how he was bullied at school for being “better looking” than his classmates. One popular student complimented him, and that was all it took to be ridiculed. Bryce told Trinity, “I looked like a girl,” adding that “all the girls liked me” in school.

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