The actual reason Sean Reifel was dumped from Love Island USA, according to his sister

Sean Reifel is officially the first participant to be dumped from season eight of Love Island USA. Sorry, gals. The new bombshell chose to couple up with Kenzie, who Sean had been paired up with. None of the other girls were willing to couple up with Sean instead of their current matches, so Sean was booted out of the villa. Sean’s sister has shared her theory on why he flopped so quickly on Love Island. Not gonna lie, this makes a lot of sense.

In a very teary TikTok video, Sean’s sister Brice Marie shared her take on the news.

She said: “I just don’t think that show is really catered towards people who are… you know, he’s in his late twenties, he’s very mature, he’s a dad. It kind of felt like a lot of the girls were in their early to mid-twenties, and not quite at that stage of life yet, so it made sense that he didn’t find a super close connection there, in that way.”

By the way, Sean is 29 years old. He has a son called Ravello, who is just under a year old. Kenzie, who he was coupled up with on Love Island, is 24.

“I think he formed really good friendships,” Brice continued, “but I didn’t really feel like anyone was the the right fit for him there, and I have no doubt that he’s find that in real life.”

She also said: “I’m just so happy that he was able to have this experience. It was really good for him. And I know that he is going to find love outside the villa.”

Some Love Island viewers still seem hopeful that Sean will find a connection within the villa, and the producers will bring him back later on in the show. A few particularly dedicated fans even started a petition entitled “Bring Sean Reifel Back to the Villa! Give Him a Fair Shot on Love Island USA”. The petition has 6,745 signature so far.

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