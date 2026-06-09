Wait, is this proof that Sean might actually secretly be returning to Love Island USA?

I do actually feel a lot for Sean, I mean quitting your job to come onto Love Island USA only to not even last one week is pretty brutal. However, some viewers are convinced that Sean isn’t gone for good and is actually going to return to the show, potentially in Casa Amor?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Island USA (@loveislandusa)



This wouldn’t be the first time an Islander was seemingly eliminated from the show only to be secretly saved, as last season Nic and Olandria were actually saved from being kicked off the show and secretly reentered the villa after going on a private date together. So, why do people think this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Sean and is it all just wishful thinking?

Well, the first piece of ‘evidence’ people think that during his eviction that because Ariana said he was “dumped from the villa” and not from the island, something people claim she’s never done before. Someone else added in the comments that she never said his “Love Island journey is over” so maybe it isn’t? Could this mean he’s still secretly just chilling out on Fiji still?

@sabrichelle since yall think im reaching. Ive watched love island for so many years and shes never said “dumped from the villa” its been “dumped from the island” we’ll see Sean in Casa Amor 🥹😭 production you can’t gaslight us anymore. We know your tricks atp. #LoveIsland #loveislandusa ♬ original sound – Sabri 🇵🇷

Another viewer claimed they’d spotted another clue that he might not be gone for good, asking if “anyone else had noticed that the ‘Love Me Not’ sign blinked, but the word ‘Not’ stayed on after Sean left?” I’m going to honest, I don’t really know what the significance of the “Not” bit of the sign staying on would be, I guess that he’s not actually leaving?

With Nic and Olandria we got a very obvious separate bit where he pulled up to the driveway in a black car and told her to get in, and given that we didn’t get anything like that with Sean I do think he might have actually left the island for good, but let’s watch this space!

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.