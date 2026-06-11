Sean and Emily share more about what their relationship is like after Farmer Wants a Wife

Sean and Emily confirmed that they’re still together following the Farmer Wants a Wife finale, and now they’re revealing more about what their relationship is like after the show.

Speaking about their time on the show, Emily and Sean revealed that their favourite date never even got aired. The two went to a winery together, with Sean recalling: “We went to the wine cellar and picked out a bottle of wine on our solo date, and we got to kind of make a promise together that in a year’s time, when we’re still together, we’d open this bottle in celebration of where our relationship started. I think that was a very romantic, memorable moment.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean (@sean.m.cavanaugh)



After Emily went back to Florida for work the pair decided they didn’t want to be apart, and so Sean ended up driving Emily move to Georgia, with her sharing: “We’ve been together every day since. We’re inseparable.”

The hardest part about their relationship though was keeping their relationship secret for almost seven months, with Emily adding: “It’s so weird when you love someone so much and you just want to shout it from the top of your lungs, and you can’t. So we’re very excited.”

And it seems like marriage is on the cards for these two as Sean teased that it’s “definitely in the works.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean (@sean.m.cavanaugh)



He continued gushing about Emily and their relationship, sharing: “Another one of my favorite things is she’s truly my best friend. We can go out to dinner and hang out for six hours and just sit there, laugh and spend time together like we’re best friends.

“But we love each other so much. She’s also the love of my life at the same time. It’s literally everything I’ve ever imagined in my entire life and more.”

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