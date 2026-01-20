Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statement reveals real reason he snubbed Netflix documentary

Brooklyn Beckham has released an explosive statement which appears to reveal the real reason he snubbed a Netflix documentary. The family has been hit with rumours they’re all feuding for months, but Brooklyn has now shared his side of the drama.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” Brooklyn wrote in a series of posts. “Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, at the expense of innocent people,” he wrote.

In October, his mum, Victoria Beckham, released a documentary on her life. Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, weren’t on the show, and rumours pointed to the idea they were all arguing with each other, and his statement has now confirmed this was the case.

David and Victoria’s kids, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper do appear, with Harper even giving a speech about her mother at the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, but Brooklyn does not feature in the series. He is only briefly mentioned in the first episode.

Victoria reflected on her pregnancy with him in the show, but that’s it. He has now accused his parents of trying to derail their wedding, claiming his mum “cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design”.

Reality Shrine has contacted Victoria and David Beckham for comment.

