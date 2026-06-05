All the insanely wealthy parents of the Calabasas Confidential cast and their huge net worths

From Preston Pippen to Raine Michaels, the Calabasas Confidential cast’s parents are super rich and successful. The cast are following in the famous footsteps of their guardians, and it looks like they’ve got some pretty well-known role models to copy – like Scottie Pippen!

Preston Pippen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by preston (@prestonpippen)

Preston’s parents are The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and NBA player Scottie Pippen. They’re worth over $30 million, with Scottie at $20 million in net worth and Larsa at $10 million. Scottie was aAmerican former basketball small forward.

Raine Michaels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bret Michaels Official (@bretmichaelsofficial)

Rock star Bret Michaels is the father of Raine, with her telling USA Today Entertainment, “He is such a great Dad, he has great advice, he has lived so many different lives. I’m like, ‘Ugh, shut up Dad, I don’t need your advice.'” Her ‘rents are worth over $20 million.

Hercy Miller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Master P (@masterp)

Hercy’s parents are Master P and Sonya Miller. His father is worth at least $200 million, having founded No Limit Records in 1991, which was relaunched into New No Limit Records and No Limit Forever Records, and being a rapper, actor and entrepreneur.

Jodie Woods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

Elizabeth Woods and the late John Woods are Jodie’s parents, who are worth up to $8 million. Her mother is a prominent talent and brand manager who runs the Woods Management Group. She manages the careers of her daughters and is well-known in Calabasas!

Emilie Nelson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilie Nelson (@emiliennelson)

Emilie Nelson’s father is Eddie Nelson, who is a real estate developer. He is worth up to $30 million as a successful worker in the property industry in Calabasas, as he is the co-owner of Lemon Tree Road real estate and development. But her parents aren’t famous.

Suede Brooks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Shriver Brooks (@shehairguru)

Suede’s parents are Steven and Lisa Brooks, who are worth an estimated $20 million. Her father Steven sadly died in 2021. Her mum Lisa has worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years, with her dad Steven opening a Las Vegas salon named Diva Studio with her mother.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.