Kim Kardashian breaks silence on what really happened to her and Larsa Pippen’s friendship

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on what really happened between her and The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. It’s been years since they were spotted together, and neither of them have really spoken out on what went down with their friendship.

“I love Larsa [and] I love her kids,” Kim revealed on the Khloe in Wonderland podcast. “I think that was a transition when, I think, she was going through a divorce and Kanye [West] and I were having some issues. It just, kind of, distanced ourselves, she moved to Miami.”

However, there’s no hard feelings, because Kim added, “But I love her. Our kids go to school together. We’ll always have so many memories and so much love there.” They connected over their former husbands at the time, as Larsa was married to ex Scottie Pippen.

Happy Birthday to my ace @larsapippen ! You have taught me to live life to the fullest no matter what! Life is so much more fun with you! Love you so much pic.twitter.com/54me1tp1rk — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 6, 2018

Kim and Larsa are believed to have fallen out in 2020, and there were rumours it had to do with Kanye. They were so close that Larsa made Kim the godmother of her daughter, Sophia, who Larsa has said “has a good relationship with Kim and that she’s loving to her.”

Larsa and Scottie split in 2016, five years before their divorce was finalised in 2021. Around the same time, Kim and Kanye also separated, but Larsa revealed on the Hollywood Raw podcast in 2020: “If Kanye feels like him and Kim are better without me, then let them be.”

She added: “I’m OK with that. I will survive.” Years later, Larsa and Kim were eventually able to mend their fractured friendship, with Larsa revealing to US Weekly: “I feel like we’re in a really good place. I feel like there was a lot [of] miscommunication at the time.”

