It’s been chaos, so here’s everything we know about season 11 of Love Is Blind

It’s the question on everyone’s minds after *that* wildly intense reunion episode: Will there be a season 11 of Love Is Blind?! Of course, all the green lights are coming through, although Netflix has yet to officially confirm anything.

So, let’s get into everything that’s been said about another instalment of the addictive social experiment series…

Love Is Blind location has kinda been leaked?!

Although there’s no official renewal from Netflix, according to Glamour, all Love Is Blind roads are leading to Boston for season 11.

We’ve been all over North America with the Netflix show, and, apparently, the capital city of Massachusetts is up next.

Redditors are recalling seeing a casting call for Boston, and in 2024, it turns out one was doing the rounds.

A Facebook post in a ‘Stuff to do in Boston’ group called “brave, open-minded single men and women” to apply.

But, another casting call for five different cities went live in 2025 – Charleston, Philadelphia, Austin, St Louis, and New Orleans. So, Boston isn’t the only place people are whispering about ahead of a potential season 11.

The cast is yet to be announced

Given that there’s no official word from Netflix on Love Is Blind season 11 just yet, we’re not holding our breath for a cast list just yet.

When the show (most likely) does get confirmed, we could go off previous season’s cast announcement timelines and suggest that a list could go live two weeks before its release.

What about a start date?

As per Swooon, because no official word has come from Netflix, there’s also no start date just yet for a potential Love Is Blind season 11.

But, if we were to speculate one, two seasons of Love Is Blind are usually released each year.

One normally arrives in the fall and another in late winter or early spring.

So, technically, season 11 could arrive this October!

