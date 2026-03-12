Caroline Stanbury left Ladies of London almost a decade ago, so what’s her net worth now?

She was a significant cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai, Ladies of London and The Traitors, and still has links to the cast on the new Bravo London-based show. Of course, it’s Caroline Stanbury, and her net worth is absolutely huge compared to her co-stars.

Caroline became famous on Ladies of London from 2014 to 2017, and she’s not on the latest season. However, everyone’s really missing her in the revival, and it’s clear she’s got enough money in the bank not to return. She’s now worth a whopping $30 million, and it really shows.

She’s the richest cast member to come out of RHODubai, which was centred on her. She moved to Dubai in 2016, but it’s not like money was anything new to Caroline as she came from a wealthy family in the first place and was married to a millionaire called Cem Habib.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carolinestanbury (@carolinestanbury)

Caroline is believed to have acquired a lot of money from her divorce, and while she’s now married to a husband 19 years younger than her, she’s thriving. He recently bought her a brand new sports car, even though she once savagely sold his while he was on holiday.

Her mother, Elizabeth, comes from the wealthy Vestey family, who run food-related company Vestey Holdings, while her father, Anthony Stanbury, was a venture capitalist and former managing director of luxury brand, Jaeger, so she truly learned from the best!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Carrallo (@sergiocarrallo)

She grew up in a mansion and, when she divorced a Turkish banker in 2019 after almost 20 years together, she is believed to have gotten a hefty settlement. And she’s just opened a 15-room boutique Bali hotel called Samsara List, and has a podcast, Divorced Not Dead.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.