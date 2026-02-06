All the Real Housewives stars found in the Jeffrey Epstein files, and the reasons why

The Real Housewives certainly face some controversy as the faces of reality TV, but some of them have now been found in Jeffrey Epstein‘s contact book. Caroline Stanbury, who recently starred on The Traitors, and Carole Radzlwill were recently discovered.

According to released emails, some of the Bravo stars appeared to have a social relationship with Epstein, while another met with someone who relayed a chat to Epstein. One Bravo star was also on a “wish list” of actresses sent to convicted offender Ghislaine Maxwell.

Being named in the Epstein file does not necessarily infer any wrong-doing or the suspicion of any wrong-doing on the part of any of these Real Housewives stars.

Carole Radziwiłł

Carole Radziwill, who starred on The Real Housewives of New York City, is one of the Bravo stars mentioned the most. Her name was found in an email to publicist Peggy Siegal, an entertainment publicist, described as a connector between Epstein and Hollywood.

The email involved someone saying they were “waiting to hear from Carole Radziwill” for the Hitchcock premiere. It appears as though she spoke to Maxwell many times, according to the files. In one, it appears she told Carole she’s the “most wonderful, the most beautiful.”

She also said she’s “the smartest, the best, the brightest,” and signed the email “your BF friend (fingers crossed).” Carole was also an honorary board member of the IFP, which sent Epstein a thank you letter for donating $7,000 for the Gotham Independent Film Awards.

In 2005, Radziwill emailed Maxwell, “Good morning you and mini!” Ghislaine also emailed Carole late on a Saturday night in 2005 making sure she got home okay and complained that the “Simon says site” spelled her name wrong.

“I’ll speak to them on Tuesday to get correct spelling …..they are morons,” Carole responded. “Had a v nice day. City was beautiful. Bought bra for party dress ….. v excited.” An FBI document also stated Carole was in Epstein’s black book and went to Maxwell’s house in NYC.

Caroline Stanbury

In an email between two people in the FBI, one person, whose name was redacted, suggested the agency speak to Caroline Stanbury. She originally appeared on Bravo’s Ladies of London but later joined the Real Housewives of Dubai as part of the original cast.

Her connection to Epstein came up at the RHOD reunion, when Lesa Milan told her to “focus on being in Jeffrey Epstein’s notebook.” Caroline admitted that it was true and she was “very good friends with all of them,” in reference to Epstein’s inner circle.

Caroline grew up in high British society and once dated Prince Andrew briefly after his divorce from Sarah Ferguson. It claimed by someone called Lisa Walker in a Daily Mail article that Caroline apparently met Epstein with her, as per Newsweek.

Denise Richards

In an email to “aunt ghislaine,” by a sender whose name and email has been redacted, the person says they’d like to do “nasty things” to a “wish list” of actresses that includes Denise Richards, who later joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ghislaine responded that she “got the wish list” and the person should “feel free to expand it at any time.”

Lea Black

The files state Lea Black, from The Real Housewives of Miami, requested to join Epstein’s LinkedIn network, according to an email. In an email from 2010, Black tells Epstein she is thinking of him and that her husband, Roy, has a trial starting soon.

She tells Epstein that her son, RJ, and her are at the Ritz and “maybe we will be able to say hi.” The email also asked Epstein if he’d come to a charity event despite him not like “going out.” The email shows she wrote: “I promise a fun and memorable night.”

In November 2009, Black complimented a gift that Epstein gave her son, RJ, and told him her and her husband would be in Los Angeles in June if “you determine your legal issues need attention.” After one visit, Epstein said it was “great fun,” and called her son “unique.”

Reality Shrine has contacted Lea, Denise, Caroline and Carole for comment.

