The relationship history of Single’s Inferno season five cast, from Samuel Lee to Go-eun

The Single’s Inferno cast are looking for love on Netflix, but the season five stars have attempted to give things a go with certain exes. Samuel Lee had a high-profile ex while co-star Kim Min-gee was dumped on her birthday by a past boyfriend, so they’ve been busy.

Samuel Lee

Hena Yang is apparently Single’s Inferno star Samuel Lee’s TikTok famous ex. Another content creator called Flawless Kevin claimed that they went on a date with Samuel, another point he has denied, along with cheating allegations in response to Hena Yang.

He said: “I’ve never been involved in infidelity. These allegations are all false and legal proceedings have already been started regards to defamation. I’ve never went on a ‘date’ with the individual named Kevin. We had dinner and just chatted as friends.”

Kim Min-gee

Min-gee appeared on the ChopChop YouTube channel in 2025, when she revealed all about her dating history. She admitted she’s dated one guy who was clingy when they broke up, and another who was basically far too busy for her and was quite happy to split.

She said: “Every time we fought, he kept saying, ‘We should break up.’ Eventually, it became convenient. ‘You said it, so fine, okay.’ ‘We’re breaking up because you said we should, right?’ That’s how it went.” Min-gee also said she wanted to leave a clingy guy, “but couldn’t.”

Min-gee later recalled a relationship where she wanted to spend time with her then-boyfriend on her birthday and said: “I guess he thought I was expecting something, so he was carrying my bag, which was kind of heavy. He threw the bag down and told me to leave.”

Kim Go-eun

Kim Go-eun was rumoured to be dating musician G-Dragon two years ago. Basically, dating speculation all began when they were spotted in photos together, and hanging with the same friendship group. However, they were never actually dating.

G-Dragon shut down the rumours, with his agency revealing, “She is merely a close acquaintance with overlapping mutual friends.” Kim’s agency also denied the speculation, after they appeared together at a PSG match.

Choi Mina Sue

“I do prefer dating someone from a different culture but I do end up trying out with my people, and I’m always full of heartaches,” Mina Sue revealed on a YouTube video. Dating with someone who is so foreign, to me, is easier because I’m able to connect with them more.”

