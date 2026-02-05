Netflix issues official statement over Samuel Lee cheating allegations on Single’s Inferno

Shortly after entering Single’s Inferno, Samuel Lee was accused of cheating, a claim he has strongly denied as being completely untrue.

He previously dated Hena Young, an influencer, with another content creator called Flawless Kevin claiming that they went on a date with Samuel, another point he has denied.

There is currently zero evidence to support claims that he’s ever been unfaithful, and so the accusations appear to all be untrue rumours.

Following the claims, Samuel Lee denied all allegations of ever cheating in a relationship before the Single’s Inferno star deleted his socials entirely.

He stated: “I wanted to address a couple things some folks sent my way before I delete social media.

“I’ve never been involved in infidelity. These allegations are all false and legal proceedings have already been started regards to defamation.”

He continued: “I’ve never went on a ‘date’ with the individual named Kevin. They followed me on social media for a long time and had asked me for dinner in NYC since they were visiting. I was free that day and said sure.

“We had dinner and just chatted as friends and we’ve both made it explicitly clear that it was friends. I’m very disappointed that this individual fabricated stories to produce their content at the expense of others. What I thought was a genuine friendship turned out to be just using me for content.”

Samuel added: “Please, influencers I know your job is to produce content but lying and fabricating stories at the expense of others to produce your content is immoral and potentially illegal.”

On the 2nd February an official representative from Single’s Inferno issued a statement to SPOTV regarding the accusations, confirming: “After checking with the cast’s side, we confirmed that the claims are not true.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.