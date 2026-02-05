All the strong evidence that Single’s Inferno’s Hee-sun Park and Su-been are endgame

Single’s Inferno’s Hee-sun Park and Su-been are rumoured to be the main endgame couple of season five. There’s actually really strong evidence for their relationship, from Su-been’s friend speaking out on their on-screen romance, to those ELLE Korea BTS clips.

Hee-sun Park and Su-been flirted at a shoot

ELLE released the photoshoot on January 29th, which shows Su-been and Hee-sun Park getting really cosy and smiling together. It looks like they’re definitely still a couple, although unconfirmed, because he won’t stop lovingly looking at her while holding onto her shoulders.

They were apparently spotted on a date

According to an X source, Su-been and Hee-sun were seen having dinner together in the Gangnam area after filming ended. However, there’s no actual photographic evidence of this, but it would make sense seeing as they were still super touchy at the ELLE photoshoot.

Su-been’s friend gave away a huge hint

Su-been’s senior has shared a photo of him posing shirtless in the mirror with him, as well as a Polaroid snap of Su-been with Hee-sun. While he could simply be a shipper of their relationship, this is probably one of the biggest hints they stayed together.

They both made their socials private

Su-been shut down his Instagram from the start of season five coming out and Hee-sun just went private before their paradise date in episode eight. Some people think it’s because they’d get backlash, but now there’s speculation it’s to keep their relationship a secret.

Even Hee-sun Park ‘isn’t nervous’

Hee-sun reveals in a confessional: “I’m pretty certain of our feelings for each other, so I’m not that nervous, that’s why I was okay with it.” She was referring to Su-been going on a date during the last selection day, when Min-gee made an announcement on episode nine.

