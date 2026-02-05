Ranking the men of Single’s Inferno season five on their marriage material potential

Some of them are giving major green flags

If you thought Single’s Inferno was just another steamy dating show, season five has turned the heat up, and people aren’t just shipping couples, they’re evaluating who’s actually husband material.

From reliable supporters to those sussing out the professional flirts of the island, everyone’s got an opinion.

With chemistry, sincerity, emotional maturity, and yes, some… eyebrow-raising moments combined, here’s how the guys stack up in the court of public opinion!

8. Woo Sung-min – glimpses of red flag energy

At just under 30 and working as an optician, Woo Sung-min initially appeared calm and attentive, but people’s view of him seemingly soured quite quickly.

Folks picked up on behaviour that they said seemed possessive, per Koreaboo. The backlash cropped up in relation to how he reacted to Kim Go-eun interacting with other men, and many felt his insecurity overshadowed his good qualities.

On a show designed around exploration, that lack of emotional trust became a major red flag.

In the marriage-material conversation, folks largely agree that Sung-min feels more controlling than comforting, and that’s not the energy anyone wants long-term.

Plus, even if there are redeeming scenes, we’re not seeing enough of him in the season five edit.

7. Song Seung-il – confident, but not commitment-coded

In his mid-20s and working as a fashion marketer, Song Seung-il brings ambition and self-assurance to the island, which initially reads as attractive.

However, Redditors seem to feel his competitive streak sometimes outweighs emotional sensitivity.

There’s a sense that he enjoys the chase more than the connection, making him come across as someone who thrives on validation rather than vulnerability.

While he’s far from a villain, people tend to rank him low on marriage readiness because he feels more focused on winning than building something lasting.

It’s giving self-obsessed, next!

6. Lee Sung-hun – charming, mysterious, but a lack of emotional availability?

Lee Sung-hun, aka Samuel Lee, is in his late 20s and based in the USA as an entrepreneur. He’s undeniably charismatic, that’s for sure.

That said, people often describe him as emotionally closed off, which becomes a sticking point when ranking husband potential.

His cool, composed demeanour makes for intriguing television, but some struggle to picture him as deeply reassuring or emotionally available.

The general consensus is that he’s attractive and interesting, just not the safest emotional bet.

We’d need more from Samuel in the feelings department to put a ring on it!

5. Lim Su-been – soft green flags, but one major red flag

In his mid-20s and working as a model with an athletic background, Lim Su-been radiates quiet, emotionally grounded energy.

People consistently describe him as a “soft green flag,” someone who listens, respects boundaries, and avoids unnecessary chaos.

He may not push himself to the forefront romantically, but that gentle approach makes him feel trustworthy and safe.

In the marriage-material rankings, Su-been is up there. But people can’t ignore one red flag of his – which was how things panned out with Hee-sun.

One wrote on a Reddit thread: “I don’t like how he is leading Hee-sun on just to make Mina Sue jealous, or he is unsatisfied with her actions.”

4. Youn Hyun-jae – green flags, but off-key

Youn Hyun-jae, who is in his late 20s and comes from a sports and pageant background, is widely regarded by people as the greenest flag of the season.

He’s respectful, emotionally consistent, and genuinely focused on forming meaningful connections rather than stirring drama.

People repeatedly describe him as the type you’d happily introduce to your parents. We’re talking dependable, kind, and emotionally present.

When it comes to marriage material, Hyun-jae was almost the winner in the court of public opinion. But, it’s almost giving ‘too good to be true’.

He’s been dubbed by some as being “AI,” and others think his flirting is too forced.

3. Kim Jae-jin – quietly dependable with steady energy

Kim Jae-jin, who is around 28 years old and works as a dancer and teacher, consistently earns praise for being respectful, sincere, and emotionally considerate.

He doesn’t chase drama or dominate screen time, but that calm presence is exactly why everyone warms to him.

While he may not spark fireworks, some often describe him as the kind of partner who would show up, communicate clearly, and offer stability, qualities that absolutely matter when thinking about marriage.

We’re here for an emotionally mature king. Plus, he’s hilarious, which adds bonus points!

2. Shin Hyeon-woo – a potential hubby with genuine intentions

At 27, former athlete Shin Hyeon-woo wears his heart on his sleeve, and we’re here for it.

People appreciate his sincerity, emotional honesty, and willingness to express his feelings, all huge green flags on paper, reports Koreaboo.

However, the way he communicates those emotions can sometimes feel intense or awkward. But, no one’s perfect!

While many see long-term potential in his values, others aren’t convinced his emotional style would translate smoothly into a marriage dynamic just yet.

At this point, people are saying he’s a “huggable bear” who should be protected at all costs. Because of that, he doesn’t quite make it to the top spot.

But romantic Hyeon-woo lands a solid second place in the ranking.

1. Jo I-geon – mature, intentional, and relationship-ready

At 34 and established as an actor, Jo I-geon immediately stands out as one of the most marriage-coded men on the island. His age and life experience show in the way he communicates, calmly, thoughtfully, and without ego.

Folks appreciate that he doesn’t rush connections or play games, instead approaching romance with intention.

Some think he gave “Playboy” energy in the beginning, but we’re now getting to see him open up more as the episodes go on. Plus, the general consensus is he’s mega attractive, which gets bonus points.

For many watching Single’s Inferno, he feels like someone who’s done the work and knows what he wants, which places him at the top of the list.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.