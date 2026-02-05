Um, Choi Mina Sue’s friend has shared pics of her reflecting on Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue has stayed silent since she started receiving backlash for her behaviour on Single’s Inferno season five. Her friend has now exposed her, sharing pictures of her watching the show back and then pondering over what she done while looking out of the window.

After the first batch of episodes aired, these pictures were shared, and have now resurfaced yet again. The first picture showed Mina Sue looking out the window with the caption, “She’s pondering,” while a second showed her watching the show on a TV, while standing.

The person who posted it wrote: “As her close friend my reaction to her is “What were you thinking? / What on your mind (while on the show)?” This is the first time Mina Sue has shared any inkling of her genuine reaction to watching the show back.

In recent weeks, she’s had major backlash for her actions on the show. Jasmin Selberg, who won Miss International 2022 and is a close friend to Mina Sue has fiercely defended her, claiming she’s simply playing “a role.”She wrote: “I’ve known Mina for some years now.”

“I see how her role in Single’s Inferno might have a bad look on her. It’s a show meant for entertainment. As in any entertainment show, each person in the cast receives a role. From everybody’s darling up until the antagonist, there’s everything in between,” she added.

“Y’all are absolutely permitted to voice your opinions about her role in the show. But coming for her as a person is too much,” Jasmine continued. Yet now it’s looking like Mina Sue barely agrees with her own behaviour, if the above photos are anything to go by.

