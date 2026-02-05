Single’s Inferno panelists forced to apologise for harsh words about Choi Mina Sue by production

Single’s Inferno panelist Hong Jin-kyung has issued a formal apology to Choi Mina Sue after production informed her she’d been too stern with her words about her on the show.

During the eighth episode of the show, Song Seungil was talking to Choi Mina Sue, saying: “I’m already busy enough pouring my energy into the person I like. Do I have to care for someone just because they’re coming straight at me? That’s probably how I’d feel.”

However, Choi Mina Sue didn’t exactly seem to take what he’d said seriously enough, responding: “Don’t tell me what to do. I’ll handle it myself.”

The Single’s Inferno panelists, including Hong Jin-kyung, then talked about how nice it was getting to hear Song Seungil voice their own opinions about Choi Mina Sue.

Lee Dahee commented: “It feels refreshing that Seungil expressed a little bit of what I wanted to say.”

Dex then added: “Honestly, even we MCs have limits on what we can say. Since the person involved said it directly, it feels relieving for viewers, including us.”

After that, Hong Jin-kyung revealed that sometimes they take their comments about the cast members too far, revealing: “Actually, we sometimes get called in by the production team during breaks. If they tell us, ‘Your comments were a bit too harsh,’ we get educated and then come back to speak more gently. Seungil played a big role there.”

Throughout Single’s Inferno season five, the panelists haven’t held back with their words about Choi Mina Sue, saying they “can’t defend her behaviour”, telling her to “tone it down” alongside saying: ” When you’re having a mental breakdown, you should know how to stay quiet.”

However, later in episode nine of Single’s Inferno, Hong Jin-kyung issued a formal apology to Choi Mina Sue, saying: “I wonder how angry she must be because of us MCs. We talked about her a lot. I’m sorry Mina Sue.”

Kim Jin Young also praised Choi Mina Sue for crying in private, saying: “The one thing I really like about Mina Sue, is that her conversation with Min Gee had gotten her all riled up.

“But rather than letting things escalate in the moment, she held it together and then cried in private later. [I] don’t think I could do that.”

