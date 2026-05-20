Where you’ve seen the Chopped Castaways cast before, from Hell’s Kitchen to other huge shows

The Chopped Castaways cast are here, including 12 chefs are no stranger to a cooking competition or two. The twist though, is that it blends Survivor with cooking, making the whole thing pretty scary. You may even recognise the Hell’s Kitchen winner!

Chef Ara Zada

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Okay, so Chef Ara Zada has been on five television shows before Chopped Castaways! They include the Global Gauntlet season of MasterChef, representing Team Europe, 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing, No Passport Required, Recipe Lost & Found, and Good Day DC.

Chef Cate Meade

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Cate Meade has been on two seasons of MasterChef, placing fourth on the 2017 season, and later coming back for the all-star season, MasterChef: Back to Win in 2022, for its 12th season. She left in 19th place, with the competition a lot tougher to beat!

Chef Hannah Flora

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You may remember Hannah Flora as the Hell’s Kitchen runner-up during season 23. She was so close to working for Gordon Ramsay, and works as a luxury chef now. She’s also a Golf Kitchen columnist, culinary consultant and “culinary thought leader” after 18 years.

Chef James Peck

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James appeared on the BBC series Chef’s Brigade, so he already knows his way around intense culinary TV pressure. He is also the owner of Ember and the Four Pears, a live-fire restaurant in Northampton that’s become known for dramatic flame-cooked dishes.

Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois

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Jean-Paul has been on Duck Camp Dinners since 2025. He also runs his own YouTube series called Stir The Pot, and now works in various types of food media around the USA, but it all began when he worked at a local seafood shack in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Chef Logan Sandoval

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Logan has four other reality TV shows under his belt: BBQ Brawl, Netflix’s Barbecue Showdown, Supermarket Stakeout and The Food Network‘s Raid The Fridge. He was a runner-up on Barbecue Showdown, and won both of the latter one-episode contests!

Chef Sunny Moody

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Sunny Moody is the pitmaster and owner of Moodswing Barbecue and Grilled Fit in Nashville, Tennessee. She spends most of her time catering events, cooking classes and community gatherings! You may recognise her from BBQ Brawl and BBQ USA.

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