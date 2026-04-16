Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares star speaks out on what he’s really like in person

She claims she had a strong word with him away from the cameras

Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares has been going on for years, and it’s been super entertaining. A big reason for that is the effing and blinding that Gordon usually does in other people’s kitchens, and now a star of the show has spoken out on what he’s really like.

Charita Jones, who owned Momma Cherri’s Soul Food Shack in Brighton before its closure, appeared on the Channel 4 show in 2005. She told CasinoHawks what Gordon is really like in person, and she described him as “very nice” when cameras are not rolling.

She said: “He was very nice. At the very beginning, when we were upstairs in the kitchen, and I think the first time he dropped the f-bomb word to one of my chefs, I looked at him and I said, ‘Gordon, do you talk like that to your mama?’ And he said, ‘No, Mama.’

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“I said, ‘There you go. I don’t expect to hear that language.’ I don’t mind it when it’s talking around someone’s actions, but swearing directly at someone I didn’t like. I then treated him like my little brother. We’re equal. There was banter between the chefs.

“When it came to my waitresses and my staff, I wasn’t having it because my thing is, and I did say to Gordon, ‘I have so much respect for you. I expect the same.’ And that was it,” Charita added, and she was even pictured in his book a while after the show.

His visit the first time Gordon went back to the kitchen with an empty plate, because he thought it tasted so good. At first, all of the restaurant staff were scared of him, “but then every last one of them fell in love. We all fell in love with Gordon Ramsay,” claims Charita.

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