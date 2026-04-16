Inside Tina Stinnes’ wild transformation after looking unrecognisable on Vanderpump Villa

Former Made In Chelsea and Love Island star Tina Stinnes made an appearance during the new season of Vanderpump Villa, but she looks utterly unrecognisable.

Tina first appeared on our screens in 2014 for season seven of Made In Chelsea, then had her big break as a bombshell during Love Island in 2016 before joining Made In Chelsea full time in 2024.

However, during her most recent appearance on Vanderpump Villa, Tina Stinnes genuinely looks like a completely different person, which could be down to the fact she’s had a reported £20k worth of work done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TINA (@tinastinnes)



According to Dr Omar Tillo, Tina has had a variety of work done, and speaking to The Sun he revealed: “One noticeable change could be the contouring of her chin. It seems as though she might have had chin filler to elongate the shape of her face, giving her a more refined look.

“This is a common procedure to enhance the lower face, particularly when someone’s natural face shape is more round, as it can add balance and definition.”

Dr Omar also thinks she’s had some lip filler, a brow lift and a boob job, continuing: “The size and shape of her breasts are well proportioned to her frame, which is essential to avoid an unnatural appearance. In her case, the surgery appears to have been skilfully performed, preserving a natural silhouette that complements her overall figure seamlessly.”

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