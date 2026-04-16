Inside the old house the Furys left behind in Morecambe, and how much it actually sold for

The Furys had to leave their old Morecambe house behind just months before their Netflix show, At Home With The Furys, came out with a second season. Tyson Fury quit the UK and decided to buy an £8 million property in a tax haven during his retirement from boxing.

They sold the family mansion in Morecambe for just £700,000 last August, having originally listed it for £100,000 more. But that meant leaving behind the huge Gypsy King ink on the front drive, which was able to fit a load of sports cars, and housed the family-of-nine.

It was by the seaside and had to be left behind because an intruder was the final straw for the famous family. There’s even a moody portrait of the Gypsy King in the hallway, and the curtains are all gold. Think rich, but super old-school, traditional money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

You can see the sea from their windows, it has posh marble bathrooms, and chandeliers. Basically, whoever bought the place got an incredible deal, and I’m jealous. It was listed on Rightmove back in July, and previously bought the home for £480,000 in 2015.

The place has six bedrooms, as well as diamond-spotted carpet and dining chairs with door knockers. But before buying the glamorous home, Tyson and the family moved to Morecambe in 2011, and before that, used to reside in a caravan on land owned by his dad John.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

There is a large, open-plan dining space downstairs, a walk-in wardrobe which is where all of Paris Fury’s clothes and shoes went, as well as a huge Versace bed. It has three storeys and is spread across a really extensive private-gated driveway. It’s literally stunning.

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