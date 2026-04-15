Her parents are northern, so why Venezuela has an Irish accent in At Home With The Furys?

Along with all the usual chaos from the Fury family in season two of At Home With The Furys, you might have noticed that Venezuela Fury has an Irish accent. But why exactly is that, when both of her parents are northern and have a northern accent?

The 16-year-old, who’s also been in the spotlight after getting engaged on her birthday, appeared early in the series looking after her younger siblings while her parents were away. When she spoke, there was actually a slight Irish lilt in her voice, and it’s all I could notice.

So, does she actually have an Irish accent?

Well, yes! Venezuela does seem to have a mix of a northern English accent with a slight Irish twang. It’s not fully Irish, but there’s enough of a lilt there for people to pick up on it, especially when she’s speaking naturally.

But where does this Irish accent come from?

According to Grazia, Venezuela’s paternal grandparents, Amber and John Fury, are Irish Travellers. Her grandad, John, was born in Galway, Ireland, before moving to Manchester when he was just four years old.

Her mum, Paris, also comes from an Irish Traveller family, although she grew up in England, just like Tyson Fury.

So, Venezuela has Irish Traveller heritage on both sides of her family. Because of that, Venezuela and her siblings are really rooted in that background. She’s grown up around her grandparents and within the Irish Traveller community, which would naturally influence the way she speaks.

The Irish twang has likely come from being around family members and friends in that community, as well as hearing it growing up.

So, no, you weren’t imagining the accent, and there was actually a very real reason behind it. And now, I’ll probably hear it even more every time she speaks.

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