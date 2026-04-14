What Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s relationship is really like after getting engaged at 16

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s relationship has quickly become one of the most talked-about parts of At Home With The Furys, and it’s easy to see why.

They went from a fairly new teenage couple to being fully engaged in front of cameras, family, and loads of guests. And since then, things haven’t exactly slowed down.

So, what’s Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s relationship actually like now?

It all became serious very quickly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)



Venezuela and Noah hadn’t been together for years and years, so the engagement definitely came quite fast. Noah asked Venezuela to marry him on her 16th birthday back in October 2025, after first going the traditional route and asking her dad Tyson Fury for permission.

I’ll be honest, meeting your girlfriend’s dad is already a lot. But meeting Tyson Fury? Whole different level. Paris Fury said in the doc that Noah was “really nervous” and found the whole thing intense, especially with Netflix cameras there filming everything. She said, “The poor young man was really nervous. It was intense for him.”

But she added that he handled it well and “owned it”, which definitely helped win everyone over.

Noah told Tyson he was “one million per cent” in. And despite admitting it was all happening “a bit soon”, Tyson still gave his blessing in the end.

Venezuela was completely surprised

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)



Even though she had a feeling something might happen, the proposal still shocked her. Venezuela said it was “probably one of the best moments” of her life. And she also made it clear she didn’t care about the big setup, saying she would’ve been happy wherever he asked.

So, the feelings seem very real on her side, too, obviously.

They’re very close (and very public) now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)



Since getting engaged, Venezuela and Noah have been spending loads of time together, and they’re not exactly keeping things private. As reported by Daily Mail, following a private screening of their show in London, they looked really “loved-up” as they posed together on the red carpet with their family.

They’re actually comfortable showing their relationship publicly.

They’re already planning a wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)



Even though they’re still teenagers, they’re actually making quite big plans. Speaking during an Instagram Q&A, Venezuela revealed she’s hoping to get married pretty soon. She said, “I’m trying to get everything booked for May/June time, but I’m not sure when it will be.”

She also explained she’ll continue living with her parents until the wedding.

They’ve had loads of attention (and some criticism)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)



As you’d expect, not everyone’s been fully on board with the engagement. Their age has unwillingly invited a lot of backlash, but Venezuela doesn’t seem bothered at all.

Responding to backlash on social media, she said, “They’re trying to put negativity around it, but there really isn’t any there. I don’t see the problem.”

Their relationship seems very ‘all in’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelafuryofficial)



From everything we’ve seen so far, even though they are young, their relationship seems definitely serious. They’ve got family support, big wedding plans, and they clearly enjoy being around each other.

And while it might feel fast to outsiders, they’re actually happy and very committed.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.