It’s not explained on Love on the Spectrum, so here’s how Dani and her boyfriend Henry met

Dani and her new boyfriend Henry appeared on the new season of Love on the Spectrum, however it’s not fully explained how they met, so here’s the full story.

Dani previously told Tudum: “Like a perfectly timed plot twist in one of my own animated stories, someone completely unexpected walked into my life.”

She revealed she met her new boyfriend in 2024 at the Huntington Park Police Department when her company, DaniMation, received a donation for autism awareness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dani Bowman (@danibowman1)



As luck would have it, Henry was the one who handed her the check, and though she felt like they had an instant spark, she still felt as though her split from Adan was too fresh to consider dating.

Over the next month, she and Henry stayed in constant communication, and he eventually asked her out on a date.

Dani explained that her first date with new boyfriend Henry felt very different from any she’d had during Love on the Spectrum, revealing: “For the first time in my life, I’m with someone who truly sees me. Not just as an animator, not just as an advocate; not just as someone on the spectrum, but as Dani. And that? That’s the best feeling in the world.”

However, it turns out that Henry actually already knew the family, and his relationship with Dani caused a fair bit of drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry (@henry_a2505)



During an appearance on the Talk To Me Sis podcast, Dani’s aunt explained that Henry was incredibly nervous to ask the Love on the Spectrum star out on a date, as he was already friends with Patrick, who is the uncle of Dani.

She revealed: “He was terrified to ask her because of Patrick because he was Patrick’s friend first. So they he just kept like a dialogue going between them and he wouldn’t ask her and she she just thought, well I guess we’re just friends.”

When asked whether Henry has Patrick’s blessing now that the pair are dating, she responded: “Not at first! It took him a while because he knew him, so it was a little weird for him.”

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