Inside Tyson Fury’s new house on the Isle of Man, which is even more glam than the last

Tyson Fury had to leave his old house behind and move his seven kids and wife into a new mansion on the Isle of Man. It’s worth a whopping £8 million and is large enough to house a nine-member family, which reportedly allows him to become a tax exile.

He moved to the 200-year-old country manor house in December 2025, which is perched on a hill with expansive views of the surrounding countryside close to the pretty harbour town of Peel. The property has three storeys and has a long private-gated drive.

The house is literally stunning, and is in the middle of woodland and gardens, along with an unecessary four reception areas, but with a lavish six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a study and leisure area with a cinema room, gymnasium, games room and sauna.

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The house sits beneath Slieau Whallian, a 900ft steep hill where, according to local legend, women accused of being witches were once put into a barrel, with sharp iron spikes inserted inwards, and rolled down, when ‘witches’ could be heard screaming.

Paris went to a local pub called Barbary West Coast pub and restaurant, on the outskirts of Peel, and asked to play karaoke. Barman Ben Davies told Daily Mail: “Paris asked if we did karaoke, she said she was looking for somewhere she and the kids could sing.

“We don’t do karaoke unfortunately but they ended up having a few soft drinks, playing pool and having a bit of a dance by the bar. They were a really nice down-to-earth family,” Ben added, so it looks like they’re actually having a really wholesome time down there.

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It’s a really cute property, with cobbled walls and mostly wooden cupboards and doors, especially in the kitchen. Paris has somehow found the time to cover the garden in beautiful flowers, and of course, the home is covered in pictures of their family.

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