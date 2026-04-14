Terrifying real reason Tyson Fury moved to the Isle of Man after At Home With The Furys

Tyson Fury moved to the Isle of Man at the very end of last year following filming for the recent season of At Home With The Furys, and there’s a terrifying reason behind it.

He revealed what the “final straw” was that made him decide to move his family, revealing: “Sometimes you can just be in a place too long and everybody knows where you live. I had to disconnect my intercom on the gates because every weekend I had crackpots and drunk people ringing the door bell and asking for Tyson.”

He recalled the moment that made him crack, saying: “The final straw was when I had a lunatic come over my gates, 40-foot gates and I’ve got an attack dog. I’ve got everything.

“The police came and he said; ‘I’m here to be adopted by Tyson and Paris’.The man was about 35-years-old and he was saying that we were going to adopt him. He was wearing a dressing gown and pyjamas.

“When the police asked where he came from, he said ‘London’ and that he was here to visit his father and mother. This man could have had a knife on him, or anything. I wasn’t home. I was at the gym and Paris phoned me going nuts and then it was actually one of our neighbours who saw someone climbing over the bins and she phoned the police.”

However as it turns out, he wasn’t the only one who appeared at Tyson’s house, as he continued: “But that wasn’t the only one. I’ve had a million nut jobs at my place.

“One time there was a guy and he was dressed in shells, all seashells – from head-to-toe – looked like an absolute lunatic. He said God sent him to speak to me. But my manager Spencer offered him 20 quid and he grabbed it and vanished.”

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