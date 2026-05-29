Here’s everything we know about Jimmy and Ally’s dramatic split after Perfect Match

Jimmy and Ally got back together briefly after Perfect Match, but then split up again. She’s now broken her silence on what happened between them after the show, and has even admitted that she’s “not ready to be intentionally dating” on the What’s The Reality podcast.

Ally revealed to Tudum that “it’s crazy just how much everything changed after the show”, explaining that after the show Jimmy came to visit her in LA, met all her friends and would FaceTime her every night. She didn’t expect to reconnect, but felt “very excited” at the time.

She’s since shared her side of the story on What’s The Reality podcast, revealing that they “both could tell what they’re thinking and saying,” and had “missed each other a lot, and both realised it was stronger than what they really thought it was.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

The two realised that neither of them wanted to commit to each other, with Ally telling Tudum: “He had just moved to Miami, and remember, he’s fresh out of the glow up, so he was having fun. I wasn’t ready to really date either. He started to move weird.”

She said, “Chris was dating Natalie, and now he’s dating Kayla again. Then Jimmy and I were together, then we weren’t together. Now, he’s hanging out with Natalie all the time. It’s a big old confusing thing, but we’re fine. He’s enjoying his glow-up, I know that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

“We did try for a little bit and honestly, we knew deep down that our values are different but we still liked each other’s company. But I think we both knew long-term, it wasn’t going to be. We just have different beliefs, and honestly he just moved to Miami,” she continued.

Ally went on to say he “wasn’t ready to settle down” and how they “both knew it wasn’t to be.” She said, “I’m going to be single for a while. I genuinely had fun and learned a lot, I mean it, I learned that I do deserve respect and have learned so much from every relationship.”

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