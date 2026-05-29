Desi Bling producers reveal just how scripted the Netflix show actually is, and I’m shocked

According to the people behind Netflix’s gloriously chaotic Dubai reality series, the answer is… less scripted than you’d think. But also, definitely not accidental.

Speaking about the making of the show to The Hollywood Reporter India, showrunner Marcel Dufour and executive producer Mazen Laham admitted they absolutely knew where some of the drama already existed before cameras even started rolling, which honestly explains a lot.

For example, the producers said they already knew there were problems in Dyuti and Iryna’s marriage before filming began. However, Marcel insisted they had no idea things would spiral as far as divorce while cameras were rolling.

Apparently the production works more like controlled chaos than a fully scripted reality show. After filming one episode, the team would then build the “structure” of the next one around whatever was currently exploding in the cast’s lives.

And yes, they were very careful to point out that “structure” does not mean “script”.

Instead, Marcel explained the producers would plan around events, parties and social gatherings, then decide which storylines and scenes to follow from there. So if two cast members already hated each other before filming? Production definitely knew about it.

The producers admitted they were already aware of tension between Pamela and Lailli during casting because of “something that happened in the past”, which became an easy entry point into the show’s drama. But according to them, the actual arguments and confrontations happened naturally once the women were put back together in the same room.

Even the huge Karan and Tejasswi proposal storyline apparently wasn’t fully staged. Mazen said production knew Karan planned to propose, but when Tejasswi started packing to leave Dubai beforehand, the crew were “panicking along with Karan”.

That said, the team fully admitted they lean hard into the ultra-glam aesthetic, because obviously nobody buys into a Dubai reality show expecting subtlety. The dramatic entrances? The slow-motion designer outfits? The endless shots of Rolls Royces and Lamborghinis pulling up outside parties? Entirely intentional.

When asked whether the cast were exaggerating their lifestyles for the cameras, Mazen insisted the wealth itself is real. “They own these cars. They host these events,” he explained, adding that the production simply films it “artistically”.

Marcel also admitted the luxury visuals are a massive part of the show’s identity, saying the dresses, jewellery and cars are essential to creating the glossy feel of Desi Bling alongside all the fighting, betrayal and passive-aggressive dinner parties.

The producers also claimed they deliberately try to avoid becoming too emotionally attached to the cast, despite filming all their breakdowns and arguments up close.

“We are not their friends. We don’t have favourites,” Marcel said, explaining the team tries to keep professional distance while still avoiding anything that could genuinely damage someone’s reputation or put them in danger.

So basically: The drama is real, the producers definitely know where to look for it, and the Lamborghini entrances are filmed like perfume adverts on purpose.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.