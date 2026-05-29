Inside the hugely successful plastic surgery business owned by Desi Bling’s Mona Mirza

Desi Bling‘s Mona Mirza is the owner of Dubai plastic surgery business Biolite, and it’s really successful. Lots of celebrities approve of the UAE aesthetics brand, such as Miles Nazaire from Made in Chelsea, and it turns out she’s raking in millions from giving people Botox.

The company provides Botox and aesthetics for both of the Mirza sisters, Lailli and Alizey, and is estimated to make at least $2.7 million per year. Doctors at Biolite have more than 40 years of combined experience, while the clinic is a leading aesthetic clinic in Dubai.

“It all started with identifying a gap in the market for high-end aesthetic services,” Mona told Forbes, who came to Dubai almost 20 years ago and founded Biolite in 2007. “I saw a need and filled it.” She had over 30 years as a cosmetologist, laser expert and hypnotherapist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Mirza (@monasyedmirza)

It’s not like this is the first aesthetics clinic Mona has ever opened, because in 2002, she opened her own London clinic, before moving to Dubai with her two daughters. And since the age of 18, she’s worked in the beauty industry, so she knows what she’s doing!

The clinic offers everything from lip lifts and Botox, to rhinoplasty and facelifts, as well as laser treatments, and other procedures. Mona has received three awards for the business, while her daughter Alizey is currently the marketing and client relations manager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Naveed (@aamirnaveedhair)

The clinic has 4.9 stars on Google, with over 1,000 reviews. Procedures like Botox can cost between AED 1,200 to AED 2,500 per session (£243 to £500), while Biotite hasn’t just been featured on Netflix, but Forbes, Vogue, Grazia, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

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