Here’s every outrageously expensive filming location from Netflix’s mega boujee Desi Bling

Netflix’s Desi Bling has started, and it makes Dubai Bling look almost subtle. The series follows Dubai’s ultra-rich Indian socialites as they bounce between beach clubs, wellness sanctuaries, luxury golf spots and restaurants where the cocktails alone cost more than your weekly food shop.

Naturally, we immediately became less invested in the drama and more invested in figuring out exactly how much these places cost IRL. Here are all the ridiculously expensive filming locations from Desi Bling, and what it’ll set you back if you want to cosplay as a Dubai millionaire for the weekend.

J1 Beach

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This might genuinely be the most “Dubai” location imaginable. J1 Beach is the glossy beachfront destination packed with designer restaurants, influencer photo ops, and people casually arriving in Lamborghinis.

Expect luxury beach clubs, imported sand, and menus where a salad somehow costs AED 120 (£24). A full beach day here can easily hit AED 1000+ (£200+) once you factor in sunbeds, cocktails and food.

Top Chef Dubai

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One of the more chaotic filming spots in the series, Top Chef Dubai is an elite culinary school where rich people apparently go to aggressively plate truffle pasta.

Private cooking experiences and chef masterclasses here can cost thousands of dirhams, depending on the course, which is honestly wild considering some of us still use jar sauce.

Sohum Wellness Sanctuary

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Because no wealthy reality star can survive without a spiritual reset every three episodes, the cast also visits Sohum Wellness Sanctuary.

This place is peak luxury wellness culture: Sound healing, ice baths, yoga, meditation, Ayurvedic therapies, and probably someone whispering “energy alignment” while handing you cucumber water. Day experiences and treatments can range from around AED 200 to well over AED 1,000 (£40–£200+).

Ruby Ru by Iris

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If Desi Bling has taught us anything, it’s that no argument can happen unless there’s mood lighting and a live DJ involved. Enter Ruby Ru by Iris, the glamorous cocktail bar where everyone arrives dressed like they’re attending the Met Gala afterparty.

Cocktails here sit around AED 70–100 (£15–£20), and dinner can quickly climb to AED 1000+ for two if you’re pretending you’re in the cast. Which, let’s be honest, you would be.

Five Iron Golf

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Nothing says millionaire bonding activity quite like indoor golf simulators overlooking Dubai Marina. Five Iron Golf appears in the show for some very expensive-looking competitive flirting.

Simulator bays here can cost around AED 160–300+ (£30–£60+) per hour depending on the booking. There’s also food, drinks, coaching sessions and golf merch for people who suddenly decide they’re Rory McIlroy after two cocktails.

Dubai Equestrian Club

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Horse girl wealth is apparently universal. Dubai Equestrian Club brings full old-money energy to the series, with sprawling grounds, elite riding facilities and the kind of people who say things like “our summer home”.

Private riding lessons and equestrian memberships in Dubai can cost thousands of pounds a year, which makes your local pony trek suddenly feel incredibly humble.

Adaline

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Every reality show needs one ultra-dark restaurant where someone dramatically removes their sunglasses before starting beef, and Adaline absolutely delivers.

The DIFC restaurant is known for live music, luxury Italian food and “quiet luxury” interiors that probably cost more than a London flat deposit. Prices are eye-watering too: expect AED 2000+ (£400+) dinners if you’re ordering properly.

Banya Forrest

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This Russian-style luxury spa on Bluewaters Island genuinely looks like somewhere a Bond villain would unwind. Banya Forrest specialises in steam rituals, ice plunges and hyper-exclusive wellness experiences for people who think regular spas are too mainstream.

Spa packages can range from AED 300 to over AED 2,000 (£60–£400+) depending on how aggressively you want to detox.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

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And finally, the crown jewel of Desi Bling excess: Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa.

This luxury desert resort is basically where billionaires go when normal five-star hotels become too accessible. Hidden inside the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the resort offers private villas with pools, desert views and full “succession family retreat” vibes.

Rooms here regularly cost upwards of AED 5,000–8,000 per night (£1,000–£1,700+), which is frankly enough to emotionally damage the average viewer.

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