Who is Pamela Serena’s ex-boyfriend AP in Desi Bling? He’s as boujee as her

AP gets introduced on Netflix‘s Desi Bling as Pamela Serena’s ex-boyfriend, who she has managed to stay close friends with. He tells her how people “don’t always have to be soul mates in a relationship,” before Pamela admits that she still has feelings for him.

It turns out AP and Pamela were together for a while, but decided to break up and remain friends. She turned up to surprise him with a cupcake during his birthday on the show, with him telling her, “I feel great. I feel mature, I need to start acting mature.”

AP runs his own car business, which he done all by himself. “I’m doing very well and I want to keep smashing it,” AP said, talking about his brand, AP Super Cars, which is based in Dubai. He sells everything from Lamborghinis to Range Rovers, and they’re all expensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP dxb (@ap.dxb)

He doesn’t only sell cars but he rents them out. The business page for his car rental business has a whopping 30K followers, with five-star Google reviews, and claims to be “Dubai’s Largest Luxury Rent a Car,” as per the official Instagram page’s bio.

That’s not the end to his business ventures, either. AP runs his own holiday homes business, including short and long-term rentals, and is classified as an Airbnb super host in Dubai. When he’s not busy working, AP usually plays golf, or enjoys a coffee and cigar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @apsupercarrental

AP also travels a lot, from Rio de Janeiro and Ibiza to Delhi, and claims he wasn’t given his money on a “silver spoon”. Weirdly, he and Pamela don’t follow each other on Instagram, which is filled with photos of his luxury lifestyle, including being besties with Amir Khan.

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