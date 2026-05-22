Inside Alison’s singing career before Perfect Match, from American Idol to Building The Band

Alison mentions that she can sing several times on Perfect Match, and it’s true. She’s been on American Idol and Building The Band, and has been singing since she could start talking. Alison began songwriting at the young age of five, and spent over 30 hours rehearsing.

She’s performed in the same venue where she claims Adele was discovered: The Hotel Cafe! Adele started performing there early on in her career, back in 2008, with Alison now following in her footsteps since as early as February 2024. And now, she’s looking for love.

Alison never got to perform on the televised season 21 of American Idol, even though she got a standing ovation from all of the judges. “The first thing I ever said I wanted to do when I grew up was to be on American Idol and I DID IT MOM,” she wrote in March 2023.

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Alison then joined Building The Band on Netflix, where she met her ex-fling, Conor Smith. She had to choose two girls to join her band, forming the group Sweet Seduction. However, they all broke up immediately after getting eliminated, and all went solo.

All three maintain that there’s no bad blood between them, and that the door is open for a Sweet Seduction reunion. Anyway, Alison is busy building up her solo career, and has successfully gone from just 239 monthly listeners on Spotify to over 4.7K – in less than a year!

Growing up, Alison had dancing, acting, and singing lessons, and by the time she was applying to school, she had a one-track mind, but felt pressured by the adults in her life to have a backup plan. “I was always sort of dumbfounded by that mindset,” she told Canvas Rebel.

“Of course, I can see how that may seem like the responsible choice to them, but isn’t putting all of your eggs in the basket of your backup plan, the same as opting out of working your ass off for your dream?” Alison added, who moved to Los Angeles after getting her major.

She majored in Commercial Vocal Performance and Music Business at Belmont University in Nashville. Alison spends most of her time singing in TikTok videos, and has 56K listens on her most popular song, Sweet Surrender, which she brought out after Building The Band.

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