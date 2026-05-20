Are the Love Is Blind: Poland couples still together after the final? Here’s what we know

The final episode of Love Is Blind: Poland has landed. Two couples said “I do”, and two didn’t make it down the aisle, but as always with Love Is Blind, the real question starts after the credits roll.

While the weddings are done, the internet certainly isn’t. From cryptic Instagram captions to swirling rumours and fan detective work, here’s everything that’s been doing the rounds about where the couples stand now.

Just a reminder: A lot of this is social media speculation or unverified claims, so take it all with a pinch of salt, and expect the reunion to clear things up properly.

Daria and Filip

Daria and Filip did make it official at the altar, but what happened after has become the subject of heavy speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daria Rybak (@dariarybak89)

According to rumours circulating online, the pair may have split a few months after filming, with unverified claims suggesting Filip may have been unfaithful.

On Daria’s side, she’s been posting travel content from Paris, appearing solo and living her best post-show life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Lenz – Love is Blind (@fif.lenz)

Filip, meanwhile, shared a reflective Instagram story that read: “One day all this… will just be a memory. But damn… what a chapter.” People have interpreted that as everything from breakup energy to emotional closure, but again, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Julita and Jacek

Julita and Jacek did not end up getting married in the final episode, bringing their experiment journey to a fairly clear end at the altar stage.

Since filming, there have been rumours online suggesting Jacek may already be seeing someone new, though there’s no confirmation.Julita and Jacek have kept things relatively private, with little publicly indicating ongoing contact between them.

For now, it looks like this one ended at “no”, and stayed there.

Damian and Marta

Damian and Marta did get married in the finale, but their post-show story has been one of the most heavily discussed online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron_)

People have picked up on Damian’s Instagram activity, including a meme he reposted referencing tension around communication at the wedding.

On the other hand, there are also signs that things may still be moving forward: The pair still follow each other, and Marta has shared content about more domestic, future-facing topics, including baby name ideas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marta Frymer (@martafrymer)

Interestingly, there’s also been a small business detail people noticed: The couple are said to have registered companies using both of their surnames, suggesting at least some level of ongoing partnership.

Kamil and Julia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia (@dzuuliia_)

Kamil and Julia did not get married in the final episode, ending their journey before the final vows stage.

Since filming wrapped, Kamil has been spotted spending time with Damian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron_)

As for Julia, she’s kept a lower profile publicly, with little information about her current relationship status.

This is Love Is Blind, and nothing is ever simple once the cameras stop rolling. We’ll have to wait for the reunion episode to find out what really happened after the weddings, and who is actually still together now the experiment is over.

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