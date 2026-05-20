RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson reveals her ex boyfriend still supports her financially

Kelsey Swanson and her rumoured ex boyfriend John Caprio might have split up on RHORI, but according to Kelsey he still provides for her financially. She revealed the news during RHORI, but during a recent interview with Bravo opened up more about the unique arrangement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey B Swanson (@kelseybswanson)



She admitted that her ex still pays for her health and car insurance, elaborating more on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island After Show about the arrangement. “I feel like the amount of time we spent together through the good and the bad, it’s just, it’s warranted,” she explained. “He’s a good guy.”

She continued: “He said, ‘However, I can help you, I will.’ And it’s just like I didn’t say, ‘Yeah, bro, you’re going to pay for my rent now because I’m saying see you later.’ That’s not how the relationship was. It was cordial, it was amicable, and he wanted to help me.

“We still love each other, we still care about each other. It’s like you’ve never dated a good guy if he didn’t offer to help you get on your feet after a breakup.”

And whilst it does seem like Kelsey Swanson has managed to get her alleged boyfriend John Caprio to be her “sugar daddy” without the relationship angle, she actually revealed on Watch What Happens Live what he really thinks about RHORI.

She shared: “He actually likes it. You know? He’s mad that people are saying he’s a sugar daddy. He’s like, ‘Do they know that I’m attractive, I’m active, I’m young?’ He does not like that name.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judge Frank Caprio (@therealfrankcaprio)



As for why she decided to end things, Kelsey shared: “At the age of 30, I made the hard decision to do what’s best for me to find somebody who wants to get married and have kids and wants to grow with me.

“It was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life, where the first step is always the hardest. Deciding to put my faith in the unknown and to just put my faith in the possibility of being married and having kids one day is what drove me to leave, I guess. Or putting that as a priority in my life.”

Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming now on Hayu.

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