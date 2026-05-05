The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey Swanson reveals real reason for breakup with John

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Kelsey Swanson has revealed there was far more going on behind her split than what people saw on screen. Although the breakup was confirmed during the show, Kelsey has now shared that issues in the relationship date all the way back to the beginning.

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Speaking on the After Show, she admitted she was aware early on that her partner wasn’t exclusive, and that it wasn’t something that ever fully changed.

“I would hear things,” she said. “I never asked, but he never told.”

Kelsey has previously described their relationship as “unconventional,” but she’s now clarified it wasn’t something she consciously chose. Instead, she says it gradually became the norm.

“It happened to form into that, and it took on a life of its own,” she explained, adding she eventually tried to “keep [her] emotions out of it.”

She also pointed to their 22-year age gap as a reason she didn’t question things sooner. When they first got together, she was just 21.

“I was… staying in my lane,” Kelsey said. “As a 20-something-year-old girl, 21, I’m gonna tell this 43-year-old what to do? Like, no. I was afraid to ask the questions.”

But as time went on, her priorities began to shift, especially when it came to marriage and starting a family.

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Kelsey said reaching 30 forced her to reassess what she really wanted, and whether she was ever going to get it in that relationship.

“At the age of 30, I made the hard decision to do what’s best for me to move on and find somebody who wants to get married and have kids and wants to grow with me,” she told BravoTV.

“It was probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make in my life… deciding to step into the unknown… is kind of what drove me to leave.”

She also made it clear their futures didn’t line up. Her ex already has children and has been married before, something she always knew would limit what they could build together.

“He was 22 years older than me,” she said. “He already has kids… He’s kind of already been there, done that, so I’ve always known that it wasn’t in my future with him.”

Despite everything, Kelsey insists there’s no bad blood, but ultimately, she had to choose between staying comfortable or going after what she really wants.

“He’s still a very nice guy and a wonderful man… do I stay in this great life that I have, but feel unfulfilled?”

Now, she’s looking ahead. Kelsey confirmed she’s still seeing William L’Europa, and says this relationship feels very different.

“Right now, I’m in a new relationship where I see all those things happening in my life,” she said. “It’s exciting to feel like it’s in my future.”

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The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is streaming on Hayu now.