The real reason Project Runway’s Tim Gunn is banned from going to the Met Gala

Two years on from Tim Gunn’s drama with Anna Wintour, who basically decides who does and doesn’t go to the Met Gala, he’s still banned from attending the prestigious event. He may be the iconic guy who starred on Project Runway, but that’s old news for Anna.

Once you get banned from the Met Gala, you can actually get unbanned. That happened to Gwyneth Paltrow, who said the event sucked in 2013, but managed to attend in both 2017 and then in 2019. Tim got banned in 2024, and it’s believed his ban still stands today.

Tim has unresolved drama with Anna, and opened up about it all back in 2016, telling New York Post, “It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story. I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Gunn (@timgunn)

“I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards – two big hulking men – from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since,” Tim added, and she’s never forgiven him.

Vogue reportedly asked him to retract his statement the next day, but he refused, and that was the end of that. Tim attended all of the Met Gala events until back in 2006. His response simply was, “I said, ‘But it’s true! I didn’t make this up.’” And that’s not all he said.

He also wrote in his book, Gunn’s Golden Rules, that he saw the Vogue editor being carried by minions at a Metropolitan Pavilion fashion show to avoid having to ride in a public elevator. “We ran over to [an] elevator bay to see if Anna would deign to get on,” he wrote.

Tim added: “What did we see but Anna being carried down the stairs…bodyguards had made a fireman’s lock and were racing her from landing to landing.” Then, ‘They carried her to the car.’ Also, I wasn’t maligning her character. I was simply making a statement of facts.

the reason for tim gunn being forever banned from the met gala is seriously amazing tho 😂😂😂😂 — 👑🍒 Six 🌹🔥 (@prince_chanyeoI) May 6, 2022

Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Rachel Zoe, Nicki Minaj, and even Donald Trump are reportedly on the banned list. There’s also rumours that Khloe Kardashian just simply doesn’t get invited, but she claimed this is “absolutely NOT true” and that she just doesn’t want to go.

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