They’re all so young, so here are all the ages of the vibey Calabasas Confidential cast

The cast of Calabasas Confidential are all very vibey and young, so let’s find out what all their actual ages are!

Jodie – 19

Out of all the ages of the Calabasas Confidential cast, Jodie is the youngest at just 19. She’s the younger sister of the very famous Jordyn Woods with the pair living together. Jodie describes herself as “the most chill, crazy person”, adding: “I’ve been through a lot from a young age, but I’ve never let that change who I am.”

Nicole – 22

Nicole admits she used to be a “shy, timid” girl in high school, but is now an influencer with millions of followers who just wants to “be cool with everyone.”

Ben – 22

Ben attended Indiana University but is thinking of settling down in New York, but for now all he cares about is “basketball and work.”

Emma – 22

Emma was born and raised in Calabasas and currently works at a Mercedes dealership during the day. She considers herself the “outcast” of the friendship group, adding: “I’m extremely observant and clock everything.”

Kimora – 23

Kimora is an up and coming DJ artist who hopes to perform at Coachella, and went to Sierra Canyon which is well known for being the school the Jenners graduated from.

Alexie – 23

Alexie describes herself as the “low-drama, vibe curator of the friend group. But somehow I always end up involved in the drama anyway.” She’s had a long term crush on Preston and is focusing on growing her modeling career and her passion for all things health and beauty.

Emilie – 23

Emilie has no time for drama within the friendship group, instead preferring to “just vibe and focus on herself.” She’s most focused on finding her future soulmate, saying: “If he’s not potentially my husband, I don’t want it. Sometimes I play dumb to my advantage.”

Jemma – 23

Jemma is big into loyalty, but clarifies: “Just don’t confuse loyalty with weakness. If you’ve done me wrong, stand on that for life.”

Dylan – 24

Dylan has a major reputation as a bad boy and describes himself as “badass” and is currently trying to find his group of people, saying: “Loyalty is just a word to some people. Nothing was held back this summer.”

Hercy – 24

Hercy is the son of Master P, and after playing for the University of New Orleans basketball team, he has big plans for playing in the NBA. As for his views on drama within the friendship group, Hercy says: “I don’t hold on to drama. If it’s still around, it’s because it hasn’t caught up to me yet.”

Sterling – 24

Sterling moved from Calabasas from Alaska to become a full time model and believes he brings a “breath of fresh air to the group.” He’s “quite literally the outsider,” and admits that the friendship group “actually argue about the most insane things.”

Raine – 25

Out of all the ages of the Calabasas Confidential cast, Raine is the oldest at 25, she booked her first modeling job at 18 with Sports Illustrated, and despite her rockstar dad she’s more of a quiet type, admitting: “I come across as a little reserved. I trust dogs instantly; people have to earn it.”

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