She’s the daughter of rock star Bret Michaels, so let’s meet Calabasas Confidential’s Raine

There are nepo babies, there are reality TV babies, and then there’s Raine Michaels, the Calabasas Confidential cast member who grew up with literal rock legend Bret Michaels as a dad.

Yes, that Bret Michaels. The Poison frontman with the bandanas, eyeliner, and enough ’80s rockstar lore to fuel three Netflix documentaries. Now his daughter Raine is stepping into the reality TV universe herself.

Raine is the daughter of Poison singer Bret Michaels and actress Kristi Lynn Gibson, and was born in Los Angeles in May 2000. Despite having a rockstar dad, Raine’s whole vibe is surprisingly… controlled.

According to her Calabasas Confidential bio, she describes herself as “a Calabasas mom” despite not actually having children. Instead, she channels all that energy into planning everyone’s lives, obsessing over Pilates, and eating Erewhon kale and white bean salad. Very Calabasas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine Michaels (@rainee_m)

She also admits: “I come across as a little reserved. I trust dogs instantly; people have to earn it.”

She went to Oaks Christian High School. The elite California school has become basically a conveyor belt for rich kids with famous parents. Raine moved to Calabasas in eighth grade and apparently slotted straight into the in-crowd. The Porsche she got for her 16th birthday probably didn’t hurt either.

But unlike some celebrity children who immediately launch music careers after buying one guitar, Raine didn’t follow Bret into rock stardom. Instead, she went the model-slash-sports-media route.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine Michaels (@rainee_m)

At 18, she landed a Sports Illustrated modelling gig after auditioning for the magazine’s Swim Search. She later appeared in the iconic swimsuit issue as one of the finalists and has since signed with Ford Models.

Now she’s carving out a career in sports broadcasting and has worked as a reporter for the San Diego Seals, appearing on ESPN+ interviews.

Considering everything Bret Michaels has been through, it makes sense why he talks about his daughters constantly. Back in 2010, Bret suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage, followed by heart surgery the next year. Throughout it all, he said Raine and her younger sister Jorja were what kept him fighting through recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raine Michaels (@rainee_m)

Still, don’t expect Raine to start partying like it’s 1987 just because her dad did. In possibly the least rockstar sentence ever written about a rockstar’s child, her Calabasas Confidential bio says she’d rather stay home than hit the LA nightlife scene her parents were famous for.

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