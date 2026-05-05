Lauren reveals whether Nick actually bought her a car after winning Million Dollar Secret

Lauren has revealed whether Nick ever bought the 2025 Mercedes car he promised he’d get her if he won Million Dollar Secret. Before he won, he actually told her he’d get her a dream luxury vehicle, and she officially now spilled the tea on what’s happened since filming.

Even though they had to lie to each other, Lauren and Nick are still besties, along with the rest of the cast. Lauren has been inundated with questions about whether Nick bought her the car, and she has confirmed she’s still driving the Honda she had before the show.

She said she hopes Nick will buy her a car, and has written: “no car from @nickypill there’s still time though.” However, the winner won’t have quite the full $1 million prize money to invest back in himself, let alone any of his fellow contestants, because it’s taxable income.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Ward Gierth (@laurengierth)

Nick told TVBrittanyF: “I realised that I want to be entrepreneurial and build businesses, a couple years back. I didn’t know it was going to lead me to reality TV. But for now, just build a personal brand. Invest back into that audience and go from there.”

Hm, not one single mention of buying that car for Lauren, but we’ll have to wait and see! As for Lauren, she said: “End of my MDS era, yall. I played a game I’m proud of. My kids think I’m cool. My husband said to make it to final 3. I didn’t embarrass my mom.”

Even in the finale, Lauren said: “I didn’t win but I go home to my family, to my dogs, my bed, I played a game I can be proud of. That’s enough. I hope Handsome Nick spends it wisely and doesn’t blow it on hair gel and Crest Whitestrips. If I’m lucky, he’ll buy me a car.”

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