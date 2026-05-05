Omg, this major Love Is Blind couple have officially ended things after their engagement

Another day, another Love Is Blind relationship quietly falling apart. Bri McKnees and Connor Spies, who got engaged during season 10 of the Netflix experiment, have reportedly gone their separate ways over a year after leaving the pods loved-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

According to TMZ, the breakup actually happened a few weeks ago, with Connor said to be the one who ended things. While neither of them has made a big announcement, people had already started putting the pieces together.

The biggest giveaway was a sudden lack of each other on their socials. People noticed the two hadn’t posted together in a while, and it didn’t take long before it was spotted that they’d unfollowed each other too. Subtle, but telling.

There were also whispers that Connor had wiped older photos of Bri from his profile, which is basically the modern-day equivalent of a breakup statement.

In the past few days, they’ve both been doing their own thing publicly. Bri shared snaps from a trip to Las Vegas without Connor anywhere in sight, while he’s been hanging out with fellow cast member Jordan instead.

If you need a reminder, Bri and Connor were one of the standout couples from the Ohio season, getting engaged before ever seeing each other face-to-face. While they didn’t actually make it down the aisle, they confirmed at the reunion that they were still very much together and giving things a proper go in the real world.

At the time, they made it sound solid. Connor spoke about figuring out life outside the show, and Bri was all in, making it very clear she saw a long-term future with him.

But, like a lot of Love Is Blind relationships, things clearly didn’t pan out the way they’d hoped.

Their journey wasn’t exactly smooth sailing either. During filming, Bri had to deal with unwanted attention from another cast member, though she shut it down and stayed loyal to Connor. Still, even with that behind them, it looks like real life eventually got in the way.

The last time they appeared together online was back in March, and now it all makes sense why things suddenly went quiet. Another Love Is Blind couple, another reminder that pod love doesn’t always survive the outside world.

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