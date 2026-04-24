Love Is Blind’s Connor and Bri’s split confirmed after they ‘admitted to friend’ it’s over

Connor and Bri have apparently split, and it’s been confirmed by a friend of a friend who claims they “admitted” it’s done between them. While Vic and Christine just celebrated their one-year anniversary together, it’s alleged Connor and Bri went the opposite way and split.

Rumours began to swirl around a month ago, when they’d barely posted any updates together. They were one of two couples who stayed together after the most recent season of Love Is Blind, and were predicted by a body language expert to not last in the future, sadly.

Someone claiming to know one of their friends has now alleged: “I know rumours have been floating around all this week, but I can confirm that Connor and Bri have broken up. My sister lives in Columbus and knows someone who is friends with Bri.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

“They admitted it when they were asked. According to them, it was PR related reasoning as to why nothing has been officially stated. Not sure how long they have been broken up, but it was hinted that it has been a bit of time,” the source added on a Reddit thread.

As for Bri and Connor, neither of them have deleted any posts with each other or confirmed the rumours. For now, it’s just hearsay, but they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. And rumours are floating about that he’s with someone else on the cast, The Tab wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connor Spies (@connor9spies)

Connor revealed he had moved into the apartment unit next to Bri at the reunion, yet they apparently broke up weeks after the show. A source close to the couple has told the Reality Receipts podcast that they broke up three weeks ago as their personalities are too different.

Reality Shrine has contacted Bri and Connor for comment.