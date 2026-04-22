Love Is Blind: Sweden stars confirm their divorce in emotional statement

Love Is Blind: Sweden stars Amanda Rincon Jonegård and Sergio Rincon have released an emotional statement confirming that they’ve decided to divorce after getting married in 2023 on the show.

At the start of April it was reported that Amanda was the one who filed for divorce through the Stockholm District Court, as reported by Aftonbladet. The pair now have a six month reflection period.

Amanda confirmed the news in an statement on Instagram, saying that the decision was hard to make and is a result of multiple issues within their marriage.

She wrote: “It’s a decision that has not been taken lightly but this is the ending of our marriage. I doubt anyone ends up here due to a single disagreement. God knows the effort that has been put in to make it work.

“I will never regret any part of this journey as our marriage gave us our two beautiful sons. Now is a time for reflection and growth, and to focus on being the best mom I can be. We now have a new, coparenting, relationship to learn to navigate.

“I’m not sure how I will handle everything both emotionally and practically, but one day at a time. One thing I do know is I’m not alone in the title single mom.”

The topic of children was a big one during their time on the show, as rumours emerged that Sergio had a secret child with another woman.

Sergio did actually address the rumours at the reunion and admitted that there was truth behind the rumours, and confirmed that the unknown woman gave birth to their baby prior to him and Amanda getting married.

Amanda and Sergio then had a child of their own soon after getting married, with her saying at the time: “When you’ve longed for a family for so many years, it just feels wonderful that everything is happening, even though it’s gone so quickly with marriage and children for us. Sergio has been a bit in shock but reacted very happily and the first thing he did was give me a kiss.”

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