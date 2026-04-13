Love Is Blind: Sweden’s Amanda files for divorce from Sergio after three years of marriage

Love Is Blind: Sweden stars Amanda Rincon Jonegård and Sergio Rincon are getting a divorce after getting married on the first season of the show in 2023.

Amanda was the one who filed for divorce over the weekend through the Stockholm District Court, as reported by Aftonbladet. The pair now have a six month reflection period.

The pair tied the know in 2023 during the first season of the show, with Sergio faced with rumours about having a secret child.

He did actually address the rumours at the reunion and admitted that there was truth behind the rumours, but the timeline wasn’t made much clearer. The unknown woman gave birth to their baby prior to him and Amanda getting married.

The pair had a child of their own soon after getting married, with her saying at the time: “When you’ve longed for a family for so many years, it just feels wonderful that everything is happening, even though it’s gone so quickly with marriage and children for us. Sergio has been a bit in shock but reacted very happily and the first thing he did was give me a kiss.”

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