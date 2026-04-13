Inside Kaylee and Summit’s relationship while they test their loyalty on Temptation Island

Kaylee and Summit risked it all on Temptation Island, but they were already super loved-up before the Netflix show. They’d go on boats and basically get super romantic, yet for some reason, they wanted to put their loyalty to the ultimate test by living with other people.

In August 2025, Kaylee shared a series of photos with Summit where they rode a yacht and enjoyed a holiday together, saying it “might be the best summer ever”. She also said she was “big time crushin” on Summit on the same trip, while they took pics during golden hour.

They also smiled with their arms round each other a month before, in which Kaylee wrote, “More of this please.” He commented, “More of you please,” and ugh, they’re just so cute. But despite their sweet pics, they revealed on the show that Summit has commitment issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee (@kayleeenneedham)

Summit was worried about how reserved Kaylee is, but she admitted that he never makes her feel like she’s enough. She later said because she was unhappy in her own life, she often depended on Summit to make her feel complete, which isn’t fair on him.

He acknowledged that his comments make her feel like she isn’t enough, and decided to leave the island together, but Summit, who previously believed he’d be a bachelor forever, declared he’s ready for a greater commitment. Sorry, but wow, what a change!

Summit even asked Kaylee to move in and get a dog with him. And it does look like a sausage dog joined him to tune into the show, so could that be their new shared fur baby? Either way, they both seem super adventurous and sweet, but Kaylee shows him off online more.

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