Temptation Island’s Sydney is SO independent, from sorority member to making online videos

Sydney from Temptation Island has built up an incredible life for herself, and it turns out that, while she tested her relationship on a Netflix dating show, she’s actually super independent. She’s a sorority member, a university graduate, and a content creator in real life.

She’s a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, which she celebrated in 2023, and has been making online videos since 2020. Sydney was part of the Alpha Phi Sorority, and said, “You have shown me how an Alpha woman walks into a room and owns it.”

The Netflix star achieved a B.S in Business Management Entrepreneurship, Cum Laude, and has been living it up ever since. Her parents are high school sweethearts who got together at 15 and 17, so she revealed she “holds herself to that same standard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

She’s super close to her friends and family, and is even hosting a podcast with her mother, where they talk about all things self-improvement for women aged 18 to 50. It’s called The Prettiest Podcast – and that’s not the only place she regularly gets filmed.

Sydney has also modelled for the likes of Steve Madden and Flaco Waters as an intern. However, she said, “I’ve found the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. The opportunities I’ve received come with greater expectations, not only from other people, but myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Morgan McGregor (@thesydneymorgan)

As for her relationship status, she’s shared a reel with Xavier in, who she left the show with, and revealed she never planned to split up with Mikey before going on the show, in an Instagram Q&A. She also said she “can’t share her relationship status… YET.”

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